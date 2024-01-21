Once again only Norwegians are on the podium. Results of the men's mass start at the World Cup
Biathlon News Today, 07:38
Photo: @biathlonworld page in X/Author unknown
In Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, the penultimate race of the sixth stage of the World Cup took place. The awaited event was the mass start for men over a distance of 15 km.
The entire podium was dominated by athletes from Norway.
The winner was the 2022 Olympic champion and three-time world relay champion, Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen. Crossing the finish line in second place was the multiple world championships medalist, Johannes Dale. Completing the trio of winners was Vetle's compatriot, Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen.
Biathlon World Cup
Sixth stage
Antholz-Anterselv, Italy
Mass start
Men
- Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) (1 miss) 35:51.4
- Johannes Dale (Norway) (2) +10.7
- Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) (1) +14.0
- Quentin Fillon Maillet (France) (0) +20.1
- Johannes Thingnes Bø (Norway) (4) +23.3
- Tarjei Bø (Norway) (1) +34.4
- Jesper Nelin (Sweden) (2) +43.2
- Sebastian Stalder (Switzerland) (1) +43.7
- Justus Strelow (Germany) (2) +59.5
- Otto Invenius (Finland) (2) +1:03.1
It's worth noting that another race, the concluding one for the sixth stage, will take place today. It will be the women's mass start over a distance of 12.5 km.
