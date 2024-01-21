Once again only Norwegians are on the podium. Results of the men's mass start at the World Cup

In Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, the penultimate race of the sixth stage of the World Cup took place. The awaited event was the mass start for men over a distance of 15 km.

And we are OFF! 💥



A stunning day and a fantastic crowd in Antholz!#biathlon pic.twitter.com/ovePLugqFO — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) January 21, 2024

The entire podium was dominated by athletes from Norway.

The winner was the 2022 Olympic champion and three-time world relay champion, Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen. Crossing the finish line in second place was the multiple world championships medalist, Johannes Dale. Completing the trio of winners was Vetle's compatriot, Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen.

Vetle running the Mass Start table 🔥 But what a crazy last loop by Johannes Dale-Skjevdal and Vebjoern Soerum returns from IBU Cup with a podium!



🥇🇳🇴 Christiansen

🥈🇳🇴 Dale-Skjevdal

🥉🇳🇴 Soerum



📷 Thibaut+Manzoni/IBU #biahtlon pic.twitter.com/FfoRezOYYO — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) January 21, 2024

Biathlon World Cup

Sixth stage

Antholz-Anterselv, Italy

Mass start

Men

Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) (1 miss) 35:51.4 Johannes Dale (Norway) (2) +10.7 Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) (1) +14.0 Quentin Fillon Maillet (France) (0) +20.1 Johannes Thingnes Bø (Norway) (4) +23.3 Tarjei Bø (Norway) (1) +34.4 Jesper Nelin (Sweden) (2) +43.2 Sebastian Stalder (Switzerland) (1) +43.7 Justus Strelow (Germany) (2) +59.5 Otto Invenius (Finland) (2) +1:03.1

"I managed to stay calm - I know at least one coach that's happy today!"



Vetle underlines his position as one of the favourites in Nove Mesto after these last two weeks 👀#biathlon pic.twitter.com/EHyCHSCHLr — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) January 21, 2024

It's worth noting that another race, the concluding one for the sixth stage, will take place today. It will be the women's mass start over a distance of 12.5 km.