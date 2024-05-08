Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.53 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

Since there will be little soccer on May 9, even the meeting Kolos - Zorya, which will be held within the UPL, should attract the attention of betting fans. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Kolos

For Kolos this season is not the brightest, perhaps the team wanted more. Now the club is ninth in the standings, while not guaranteed a place in the elite, the gap from the danger zone is 4 points, but there is a game in reserve. In the last round the team failed away against Dynamo Kyiv, losing 0:5.

The form of Kolos raises questions, as they managed to win only one victory in nine meetings. Note the low performance of the club, only 18 goals in 26 meetings, only Obolon scores less, the emphasis is on defense, before the fiasco with Dynamo Kolos conceded the least.

Zorya

“Men” this season failed, the team is only 11th in the championship, although many are used to the fact that Zarya is fighting for the European Cup zone. Now the club is still forced to think about preserving its place in the league, as the gap from the danger zone is only three points, although there is a game in reserve.

In the last round the team survived against Polesie, although they spent more than a half in the minority - 1:1. Zorya now has not the best form, as a series of four matches without wins, during this period managed to score only two points. The battle against a direct competitor will be of great importance.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Zorya in the first round managed to win in a face-to-face confrontation - 1:0.

In total, the teams crossed nine times, in seven cases scored less than three goals.

Kolos for five years of confrontations won only one victory.

Kolos vs Zorya Prediction

We have here a battle of direct competitors, where bookmakers give equal chances of success. We expect a difficult and even match, which should not please with high performance. A bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks acceptable here.