RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Kolos Kovalivka vs Zorya prediction Photo: https://www.ua-football.com/ Author unknown
Kolos Kovalivka Kolos Kovalivka
Premier League Ukraine 09 may 2024, 08:30 Kolos Kovalivka - Zorya
-
- : -
Ukraine, Boryspil, Stadion Kolos
Zorya Zorya
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.53

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

Since there will be little soccer on May 9, even the meeting Kolos - Zorya, which will be held within the UPL, should attract the attention of betting fans. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Kolos

For Kolos this season is not the brightest, perhaps the team wanted more. Now the club is ninth in the standings, while not guaranteed a place in the elite, the gap from the danger zone is 4 points, but there is a game in reserve. In the last round the team failed away against Dynamo Kyiv, losing 0:5.

The form of Kolos raises questions, as they managed to win only one victory in nine meetings. Note the low performance of the club, only 18 goals in 26 meetings, only Obolon scores less, the emphasis is on defense, before the fiasco with Dynamo Kolos conceded the least.

Zorya

“Men” this season failed, the team is only 11th in the championship, although many are used to the fact that Zarya is fighting for the European Cup zone. Now the club is still forced to think about preserving its place in the league, as the gap from the danger zone is only three points, although there is a game in reserve.

In the last round the team survived against Polesie, although they spent more than a half in the minority - 1:1. Zorya now has not the best form, as a series of four matches without wins, during this period managed to score only two points. The battle against a direct competitor will be of great importance.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Zorya in the first round managed to win in a face-to-face confrontation - 1:0.
  • In total, the teams crossed nine times, in seven cases scored less than three goals.
  • Kolos for five years of confrontations won only one victory.

Kolos vs Zorya Prediction

We have here a battle of direct competitors, where bookmakers give equal chances of success. We expect a difficult and even match, which should not please with high performance. A bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks acceptable here.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.53

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction NHL Today, 19:30 Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Florida Panthers Odds: 1.93 Boston Bruins Recommended 1xBet
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 20:00 New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 New York Knicks Odds: 1.89 Indiana Pacers Bet now BetWinner
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction NHL Today, 21:00 Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Vancouver Canucks Odds: 1.7 Edmonton Oilers Bet now BetWinner
Las Vegas Lights FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction US Open Cup Today, 22:30 Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Las Vegas Lights FC Odds: 1.95 Los Angeles FC Recommended MelBet
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction WTA Rome 2024 09 may 2024, 08:00 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.64 Marta Kostyuk Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined Football news Today, 14:13 Inter director revealed the progress of negotiations regarding a new contract with their top-player
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024