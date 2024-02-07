RU RU NG NG
A new champion in the mixed relay emerged at the Biathlon World Championship

Biathlon News Today, 13:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The 2024 Biathlon World Championship commenced on Wednesday, February 7th, in Nové Město, Czech Republic. The first race was the mixed relay.

In this discipline, Team France clinched the gold medal, completing the distance in 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 24.4 seconds. Despite nine misses at the shooting range and one penalty loop, they secured victory. Norway finished in second place, trailing the champions by 45.2 seconds and utilizing eight additional rounds. Sweden rounded out the top three. The Swedish biathletes missed ten shots and trailed France by 1 minute and 1.7 seconds.

For the first time since 2019, there were new champions in the mixed relay in biathlon. Despite a penalty loop, the French team consisting of Éric Perrot, Quentin Fillon Maillet, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, and Julia Simon secured victory in Nové Město, ending Norway's four consecutive gold medals streak.

Biathlon World Championship 2024.

Mixed Relay.

Top 3:

  1. France (1+9) 1:09:24.4 hours
  2. Norway (0+8) +45.2
  3. Sweden (0+10) +1:01.7
