At the top again, only Norwegians. Johannes Boe won the pursuit at the World Championships
Biathlon News Today, 12:38
Photo: twitter.com/Ski_Chrono/ Author unknown
On February 11th, another race of the Biathlon World Championship took place in the Czech Republic. Following the women, the men also had their pursuit race.
As expected, Johannes Thingnes Boe was the fastest on the track. In yesterday's sprint, he lost to his compatriot Sturla Holm Legreid by just a couple of seconds. Today, Boe Jr. brought Sturla to victory by almost half a minute, despite having one more miss.
It is noteworthy that the first four to cross the finish line were Norwegian. Besides Legreid and the Boe brothers, Christiansen and Dale also made it to the top five.
Biathlon. World Championship. Men's Pursuit Race. 12.5 km
- Johannes Boe (Norway) – 32:36.9 (1+2+0+0)
- Sturla Holm Legreid (Norway) – 28.7 (2+0+0+0)
- Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) – 38.5 (0+0+1+2)
- Johannes Dale (Norway) – 54.0 (0+0+3+0)
- Tarjei Boe (Norway) - 1:20.9 (0+0+0+4)
- Sebastian Samuelsson (Sweden) – 1:28.3 (0+0+2+1)
