VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

The fans of the Parisian team fueled their side with a vibrant pre-match performance.

The ultras of Paris displayed a large banner on the main stand. Depicted on the canvas were the PSG players, the Champions League trophy, and to the left, the torn-in-half logo of Borussia, symbolizing the overcoming of their opponents.

PSG or Borussia Dortmund are just one step from the #UCL FINAL 🤩



What an atmosphere in Paris 🇫🇷🔊 pic.twitter.com/PBJCZVge1V — Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 7, 2024

The Parisians will strive to rectify the situation and advance to the final UEFA Champions League following their 0:1 defeat in Dortmund.

It's worth noting that at the end of April, PSG clinched the French championship for the 12th time in its history and the third consecutive time.