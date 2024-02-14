The Bø brothers reign supreme. Individual race results at the Biathlon World Championships

At the Biathlon World Championships held in Nové Město, the men's individual race took place.

The top position in these races was claimed by Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Bø. He completed the course in 45:49.0 minutes and used only one extra cartridge during shooting. His brother, Tarjei Bø, finished in second place. He trailed Johannes by almost one minute, 58.9 seconds, and also missed one shot during shooting. The top three leaders were rounded out by Benedikt Doll. The German athlete missed once at the shooting range and finished 1:53.3 minutes behind Thingnes.

World Championship. Men's Individual Race

Czech Republic, Nové Město

Top 6:

Johannes Bø (Norway, 1+0+0+0) 45:49.0 Tarjei Bø (Norway, 0+1+0+0) +58.9 Benedikt Doll (Germany, 0+0+0+1) +1:35.3 Andrei Rastorguyevs (Latvia, 0+1+0+1) +2:50.2 Émilien Jacquelin (France, 1+0+0+0) +3:03.2 Quentin Fillon Maillet (France, 2+1+0+0) +3:16.2

