A surprise at the Biathlon World Championships. The Swedes sensationally won the relay

On February 17th, in the Czech Republic, as part of the Biathlon World Championships, the men's relay took place.

The race ended dramatically, with the gold medals going to Sweden. The favorite, the Norwegian team, had a significant lead of almost a minute, but on the final shooting, Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen received three penalty loops. As a result, the Norwegians finished second, just one second ahead of the French team. The other places in the top 6 were taken by the teams from Germany, the USA, and Italy.

Biathlon World Championships. Nové Město, Czech Republic. Relay. Men's

Sweden - 1:16:22.6 (0+9) Norway - 11.8 (4+11) France - 12.8 (3+13) Germany - 51.6 (1+8) USA - 1:22:2 (0+8) Italy - 1:44:1 (1+11)

Another race awaits the athletes at the current World Championships. Tomorrow, February 18th, both men and women will compete in mass start races.