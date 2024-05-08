All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined

All participants of the EuroLeague basketball "Final Four" playoff have been determined.

Fenerbahçe secured their third victory against Monaco. The Turkish squad triumphed over the Monégasques after overtime, with a score of 80:79. In the second match Olympiacos passed Barcelona - 63:59.

Previously, Real Madrid and Panathinaikos advanced to the "Final Four". In 2024, the decisive series will take place at the Berlin multifunctional indoor stadium, Mercedes-Benz Arena. The initial matches are scheduled for May 24th.

All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four":