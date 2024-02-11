Simon back on top. Results of the women's pursuit race at the World Championships

Today in Nove Mesto na Morave, the women's pursuit race took place as part of the Biathlon World Championships.

Following her triumph in the sprint race, Julia Simon once again celebrated victory. The top biathlete of the previous season spent just under half an hour completing the entire distance. The Frenchwoman missed one shot at the four shooting stages.

Lisa Vittozzi also finished the race with one missed shot, but the Italian was noticeably behind Simon. Third place went to another Frenchwoman, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet.

Biathlon. World Championship. Pursuit race. Women. 10 km

Julia Simon (France) - 29:54.8 (0+1+0+0) Lisa Vittozzi (Italy) - 46.3 (0+0+0+1) Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (France) - 49.3 (0+1+2+1) Sophie Chauveau (France) - 57.6 (0+1+1+1) Hanna Oeberg (Sweden) - 1:16.6 (0+0+2+0) Franziska Preuss (Germany) - 1:24.7 (0+0+1+0)

A little later, the men will have their pursuit race. The start of the race is scheduled for 17:05 Central European Time.