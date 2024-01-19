Haecki-Gross, Simon, Jeanmonneau. The outcomes of the women's individual race in Antholz

On Friday, January 19, the second races of the sixth stage of the World Cup took place in Antholz, Italy.

In the women's individual race, Lena Haecki-Gross from Switzerland clinched the top spot. She covered the distance in 36:49.0 minutes without a single miss. Securing the second position was the French athlete, Julia Simon, who trailed by 20.2 seconds with two misses compared to the first place. Completing the triumvirate of leaders was another French biathlete, Lou Jeanmonneau. She finished 31.4 seconds behind Haecki-Gross and incurred a single shooting error.

Additionally, Vanessa Foigt from Germany made it into the top six, along with two Norwegian biathletes, Juni Arnekleiv and Karolin Knotten.

World Cup in Biathlon, Season 2023-24, Sixth Stage, Antholz

Women's Individual Race

Top 6

Haecki-Gross Simon Jeanmonneau Foigt Arnekleiv Knotten

It's starting to look like a very very special day for @SwissSkiTeam - Lena Haecki-Gross is on track for her first World Cup victory! 🤯🤩#biathlon pic.twitter.com/1xKJs26nR3 — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) January 19, 2024

