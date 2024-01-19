RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Biathlon News Haecki-Gross, Simon, Jeanmonneau. The outcomes of the women's individual race in Antholz

Haecki-Gross, Simon, Jeanmonneau. The outcomes of the women's individual race in Antholz

Biathlon News Today, 09:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Haecki-Gross, Simon, Jeanmonneau. The outcomes of the women's individual race in Antholz Haecki-Gross, Simon, Jeanmonneau. The outcomes of the women's individual race in Antholz

On Friday, January 19, the second races of the sixth stage of the World Cup took place in Antholz, Italy.

In the women's individual race, Lena Haecki-Gross from Switzerland clinched the top spot. She covered the distance in 36:49.0 minutes without a single miss. Securing the second position was the French athlete, Julia Simon, who trailed by 20.2 seconds with two misses compared to the first place. Completing the triumvirate of leaders was another French biathlete, Lou Jeanmonneau. She finished 31.4 seconds behind Haecki-Gross and incurred a single shooting error.

Additionally, Vanessa Foigt from Germany made it into the top six, along with two Norwegian biathletes, Juni Arnekleiv and Karolin Knotten.

World Cup in Biathlon, Season 2023-24, Sixth Stage, Antholz

Women's Individual Race

Top 6

  1. Haecki-Gross
  2. Simon
  3. Jeanmonneau
  4. Foigt
  5. Arnekleiv
  6. Knotten

We also provide you with the temporary standings of the Biathlon World Cup 2023-24. Additionally, you may acquaint yourself with the full schedule and race results.

Popular news
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career Football news Today, 13:33 Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 12:44 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Perisic has returned to Croatia, goalkeeper rotation at Atletico. Top transfer news for January 19. Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Boxing News Today, 16:30 P4P has updated the boxing rankings irrespective of weight class Football news Today, 16:05 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:13 Bournemouth - Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:38 Resignation after one match. The Tanzanian national team dismissed the coach during the AFCON Football news Today, 14:30 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
Sport Predictions
Tennis 20 jan 2024 Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2023 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024