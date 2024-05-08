RU RU
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024

Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024

Jason Collins
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Photo: https://www.livetennis.com/ Author unknown
Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka
WTA Rome 2024 09 may 2024, 08:00 Naomi Osaka - Marta Kostyuk
Rome , Foro Italico
Marta Kostyuk Marta Kostyuk
On May 9 in Rome there will be a lot of exciting tennis battles, the confrontation between Naomi Osaka and Marta Kostyuk draws attention. Prediction for the match of these athletes prepared by Dailysports experts.

Naomi Osaka

The star Japanese player again pleases her fans with her game, yes, the level is not the same yet, but the progress is obvious, very soon Osaka will be able to fight even for victories at tournaments. So far, the tennis player lacks stability, although the game looks very solid. In the first round of the Rome tournament she managed to defeat her top-50 opponent Clara Burel 7:6, 6:1.

It's unusual to see the former world number one ranked 173rd, although this fact should not embarrass Osaka, as she gets invitations to prestigious tournaments, which allows her to avoid qualification.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian is on the rumor this year, she has a quarterfinal at the Majors in Australia, there are two finals, one of them was recently in Stuttgart, where Kostyuk knocked out several top-10 opponents. Thanks to her good results, the tennis player rose to the 20th position in the world ranking, the best position in her career.

When Kostyuk is in form, she is really capable of beating top-level opponents, and she is approaching that level herself. In Rome, the Ukrainian missed the first round, all thanks to her high seeding.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Rivalries played each other only once, it was four years ago at the US Open, then Osaka won in three sets.
  • The Japanese has played 18 matches this year, winning 10 of them.
  • Kostiuk has 19 wins in 27 meetings.

Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk Prediction

We are expecting a battle with an attractive poster, Marta Kostiuk has attracted a lot of attention this year, and Osaka needs no introduction. The opponents are given roughly equal chances of success, we also expect an unpredictable match. We consider a bet on a total of more than 20.5 games attractive here.

