RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Biathlon News French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships

French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships

Biathlon News Today, 13:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Photo: https://twitter.com/biathlonworld

At the Biathlon World Championships, the second race of the tournament took place. On Friday, February 9th, the women's relay race unfolded.

Quite unexpectedly, French biathletes claimed the top spots. The first place was secured by Julia Simon, who completed the course in 20 minutes and 7.5 seconds without using any extra rounds. In second place was Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, trailing by 4.9 seconds and utilizing one additional round.

The trio of leaders was rounded out by another French biathlete, Lou Jeanmonnot, who missed once during shooting and trailed the champion by 40.8 seconds. Furthermore, in fourth place was another representative of France, Sophie Chauveau. She lagged by 44.2 seconds and missed once during shooting.

Biathlon World Championships. Women's Relay

Top 6:

  1. Julia Simon (France, 0+0) 20:07.5
  2. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (France, 1+0) +4.9
  3. Lou Jeanmonnot (France, 0+1) +40.8
  4. Sophie Chauveau (France, 1+0) +44.2
  5. Baiba Bendika (Latvia, 0+1) +46.5
  6. Franziska Preuß (Germany, 0+1) +1:05.3

It's worth noting that the mixed relay has already taken place in the tournament. Gold in this discipline was won by the French team, who completed the course in 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 24.4 seconds. They clinched victory despite nine misses at the shooting range and one penalty lap.

Popular news
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Today, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Today, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Today, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans Football news Today, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
Real Madrid vs Girona. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 08:44 Real Madrid vs Girona. Predicted line-ups and latest news
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024