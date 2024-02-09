French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships

At the Biathlon World Championships, the second race of the tournament took place. On Friday, February 9th, the women's relay race unfolded.

Quite unexpectedly, French biathletes claimed the top spots. The first place was secured by Julia Simon, who completed the course in 20 minutes and 7.5 seconds without using any extra rounds. In second place was Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, trailing by 4.9 seconds and utilizing one additional round.

The trio of leaders was rounded out by another French biathlete, Lou Jeanmonnot, who missed once during shooting and trailed the champion by 40.8 seconds. Furthermore, in fourth place was another representative of France, Sophie Chauveau. She lagged by 44.2 seconds and missed once during shooting.

Biathlon World Championships. Women's Relay

Top 6:

Julia Simon (France, 0+0) 20:07.5 Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (France, 1+0) +4.9 Lou Jeanmonnot (France, 0+1) +40.8 Sophie Chauveau (France, 1+0) +44.2 Baiba Bendika (Latvia, 0+1) +46.5 Franziska Preuß (Germany, 0+1) +1:05.3

It's worth noting that the mixed relay has already taken place in the tournament. Gold in this discipline was won by the French team, who completed the course in 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 24.4 seconds. They clinched victory despite nine misses at the shooting range and one penalty lap.