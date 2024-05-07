Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Thursday evening in Alexandria, where Smouha will host ZED. Here's a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Smouha

Tarek El-Ashri's team occupies a mid-table position; however, Smouha's recent performances inspire optimism. With 31 points accumulated from 20 matches, Smouha currently sits in sixth place, trailing the teams in the top three by just two points.

In the last round, Smouha played a home match against Zamalek and secured a narrow victory, with the only goal scored in the 53rd minute. This win marked Smouha's third consecutive victory in the Egyptian Premier League. In terms of home statistics, Smouha has suffered only one defeat at home against Al-Ittihad. Overall, Smouha is on an unbeaten streak of seven home matches, with five wins and two draws.

ZED

The "Green and Blacks" are competing for the league title and currently occupy the third position in the Egyptian Premier League table. In 21 matches played, ZED has garnered 33 points, trailing the league leaders, Pyramids, by eight points. It's worth noting that ZED has suffered defeat in only four matches in the current edition of the Premier League, but has registered draws in nine encounters.

Heading into the match against Smouha, Magdi Abdel Aati's side is coming off a home defeat of 0:1 against Arab Contractors. Prior to that, ZED had a streak of three victories in the league, whereas previously, the "Green and Blacks" had failed to win in eight matches across all competitions. Away from home, ZED has suffered defeat in only one match, securing five victories in 11 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, the teams played to a 1:1 draw at ZED's home ground.

Only in one match out of the last three has the "Both Teams to Score" bet played out.

In none of the three matches played in this fixture has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.

Smouha vs ZED Prediction

Clearly, both teams approach this encounter in good form. Therefore, bookmakers do not distinguish between the two teams, assessing their chances with approximately equal odds. Our bet is "Smouha to Win with a Handicap (0)" with odds of 1.79.