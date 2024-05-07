RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Smouha SC vs ZED FC prediction Photo: smouhaclub.com / Author unknown
Smouha SC Smouha SC
Premier League Egypt 09 may 2024, 12:00 Smouha SC - ZED FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
ZED FC ZED FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Thursday evening in Alexandria, where Smouha will host ZED. Here's a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Smouha

Tarek El-Ashri's team occupies a mid-table position; however, Smouha's recent performances inspire optimism. With 31 points accumulated from 20 matches, Smouha currently sits in sixth place, trailing the teams in the top three by just two points.
In the last round, Smouha played a home match against Zamalek and secured a narrow victory, with the only goal scored in the 53rd minute. This win marked Smouha's third consecutive victory in the Egyptian Premier League. In terms of home statistics, Smouha has suffered only one defeat at home against Al-Ittihad. Overall, Smouha is on an unbeaten streak of seven home matches, with five wins and two draws.

ZED

The "Green and Blacks" are competing for the league title and currently occupy the third position in the Egyptian Premier League table. In 21 matches played, ZED has garnered 33 points, trailing the league leaders, Pyramids, by eight points. It's worth noting that ZED has suffered defeat in only four matches in the current edition of the Premier League, but has registered draws in nine encounters.
Heading into the match against Smouha, Magdi Abdel Aati's side is coming off a home defeat of 0:1 against Arab Contractors. Prior to that, ZED had a streak of three victories in the league, whereas previously, the "Green and Blacks" had failed to win in eight matches across all competitions. Away from home, ZED has suffered defeat in only one match, securing five victories in 11 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, the teams played to a 1:1 draw at ZED's home ground.
  • Only in one match out of the last three has the "Both Teams to Score" bet played out.
  • In none of the three matches played in this fixture has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.

Smouha vs ZED Prediction

Clearly, both teams approach this encounter in good form. Therefore, bookmakers do not distinguish between the two teams, assessing their chances with approximately equal odds. Our bet is "Smouha to Win with a Handicap (0)" with odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 18:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.63 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended Linebet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.78 Dallas Mavericks Bet now BetWinner
San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC prediction US Open Cup Today, 22:00 San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 San Jose Earthquakes Odds: 1.71 Oakland Roots SC Bet now MelBet
Zrinjski Mostar vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup 08 may 2024, 12:00 Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 2.02 Borac Banja Luka Recommended MelBet
Club Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 08 may 2024, 12:45 Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Club Brugge Odds: 1.53 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 16:21 The second participant in the EuroLeague Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:07 Almost surpassed Arsenal. PSG fielding the youngest lineup in the ECL semi-final in 15 years Football news Today, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund Tennis news Today, 14:53 Three-time champion of Grand Slam tournaments emerged victorious for the first time in four matches Football news Today, 14:38 Bernardo Silva has set Barcelona's deadline to complete the transfer window Football news Today, 14:17 Mbappe will be in the starting. PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: starting lineups Football news Today, 14:13 It is known who will decide on van Dijk's future at Liverpool Football news Today, 13:59 "I've not come here with fear". Bayern captain remains optimistic ahead of return leg against Real Hockey news Today, 13:35 The NHL has identified three contenders for the title of the best player of the 2023/24 season Football news Today, 13:33 Chelsea will point their forward at the door in the summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024 Football Today San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball 08 may 2024 Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024