Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

In the forthcoming Wednesday, as part of the 17th round of the South African Premier League, Stellenbosch and AmaZulu will clash at the Danie Craven Stadium. Here's the forecast for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Stellenbosch

The "Maroons" have found themselves in excellent form, and were it not for a dreadful start to the autumn season, Steve Barker's side would now be much closer to Mamelodi Sundowns. Heading into the match against AmaZulu, Stellenbosch is coming off a home defeat in the South African Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns, losing 1-2. This loss halted Stellenbosch's magnificent unbeaten streak, which spanned 25 matches. Interestingly, this streak began with an away match against Mamelodi Sundowns, where Stellenbosch suffered a 1-3 defeat. Currently, Stellenbosch occupies the second position in the league standings with 49 points. They trail the leaders by 13 points, although Mamelodi Sundowns have two games in hand. It's worth noting that in their last league match, Stellenbosch defeated Golden Arrows 3-0 at home.

AmaZulu

The "Heroes" find themselves in a precarious 12th position in the South African Premier League table, having accumulated 31 points from 26 matches. AmaZulu is just eight points clear of the relegation zone, although not long ago, this margin was 11 points. In their last outing, Ayanda Dlamini's side faced Richards Bay away from home and suffered a 1-2 defeat. AmaZulu scored in the closing stages of the first half but conceded two goals in response in the 69th and 86th minutes. This defeat marked their second loss in the last three league matches. As for their away record, AmaZulu has managed only two victories in 13 matches on the road.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first encounter of the season, Stellenbosch defeated AmaZulu away from home with a scoreline of 1-0.

Stellenbosch went unbeaten against AmaZulu in eight consecutive matches, but in the last two meetings, they secured clean-sheet victories.

In the last three encounters between these sides, only one team managed to score.

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu Prediction

Stellenbosch is in excellent form and should secure all three points in this home fixture. Our bet here is on "Stellenbosch to Win" with odds of 1.73.