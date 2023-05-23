EN RU
Main News Breaking news of the day: May 23

Football news Today, 16:56
Here are the highlights of the day according to DailySPORTS, featuring the main news that occurred on May 23:

In the Saudi Arabian championship, "Al-Nasr" with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad made a comeback, while "Al-Ittihad" defeated the outsider.

In the Spanish championship, "Real Sociedad" defeated "Almería," and Ukrainian player Viktor Tsygankov saved "Girona" from defeat.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo of "Al-Nasr" intends to return to Europe in the summer.

Ukrainian player Oleksandr Zinchenko from "Arsenal" made it to the top 25 best players in the English Premier League.

"Barcelona" might lose their leading defender.

"Arsenal" extended the contract of their main star.

The head coach of "Napoli," Luciano Spalletti, announced his departure from the club.

"Manchester United" rejected the transfer of PSG striker Neymar.

That's all for today. Stay tuned with us!

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
