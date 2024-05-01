Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Win Al-Hilal Odds: 1.42 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Friday, May 3rd, Al Taawoun will play at home against Al Hilal in the 30th round match of the Saudi Pro League. The match will kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Al Taawoun

Al Taawoun, with a more modest budget compared to the "big four," has surprisingly positioned itself in the battle for a top-three finish this season. Currently, Al Taawoun sits in fourth place with 51 points. Al Ahli has one more point, while Al Ittihad trails by one point. These three teams will compete for the third spot. However, Al Taawoun proves that success can be achieved without star-studded lineups. They enter the match against Al Hilal with a streak of 6 matches undefeated in the Saudi Pro League, and in the previous round, they narrowly defeated Damac away.

Al Hilal

Al Hilal is the absolute leader of this season in the Saudi Arabian league. Under Jorge Jesus, the team plays significantly better than all its competitors and leads by 9 points over Al Nassr. Additionally, Al Hilal has one game in hand, virtually securing their championship status. It's hard to believe, but Al Hilal has won 21 consecutive matches in the Pro League! The last time they dropped points was on September 21, 2023, in an away match against Damac (1-1). On Tuesday, Al Hilal also reached the final of the Saudi King's Cup, defeating Al Ittihad 2-1 despite playing with ten men from the 42nd minute. Throughout this season, Al Hilal has set a record-winning streak in football history of 34 matches, which was interrupted by Al Ain from the UAE in the AFC Champions League.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 13th round of this season, Al Hilal defeated Al Taawoun 2-0.

In December, these teams also met in the quarter-finals of the Saudi King's Cup. Al Hilal won that match 3-0.

In 33 matches between these teams, Al Taawoun has only secured 4 victories.

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction

Al Taawoun is in good form, but Al Hilal is the clear favorite and should secure a victory. My bet is on the away team to win.