Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

On Friday, May 3rd, in the opening match of the 32nd round of the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will play at home against RB Leipzig. The match will kick off at 20:30 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Hoffenheim

With three rounds to go until the end of the season, Hoffenheim continues to vie for a spot in the Conference League. Currently, Pellègrino Matarazzo's team sits in ninth place, trailing Freiburg, who holds seventh place, by just one point. Therefore, Hoffenheim maintains excellent prospects for entering European competitions. In the previous round, Hoffenheim unexpectedly lost away to Bochum with a score of 2-3. Hoffenheim faltered at the start of the match, trailing 0-3, but nearly managed to make a comeback. Prior to that, there was a notable victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach with a score of 4-3, a defeat against Mainz 1-4, and a victory against Augsburg 3-1.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig has nearly achieved its primary objective for the season. The "Bulls" approach this match in fourth place, five points ahead of Borussia Dortmund. However, fifth place at the end of the season will likely still secure Champions League qualification due to Germany's high seasonal coefficient ranking in UEFA's coefficient table. In the previous round, RB Leipzig defeated Dortmund 4-1, dominating most of the match. Marco Rose's team has won 7 out of the last 8 matches, with the last defeat dating back to February 24th, in an away match against Bayern Munich.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

RB Leipzig has won five consecutive matches against Hoffenheim.

In 17 matches between these teams, Hoffenheim has only three victories compared to Leipzig's 11.

The last time Hoffenheim defeated Leipzig was in November 2021.

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction

Lately, Hoffenheim's matches have provided us with plenty of goals, and RB Leipzig is one of the most attacking teams in Europe. My bet is Over 3.5 goals.