RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction DAZN
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2024, 14:30 Hoffenheim - RB Leipzig
-
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Friday, May 3rd, in the opening match of the 32nd round of the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will play at home against RB Leipzig. The match will kick off at 20:30 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Hoffenheim

With three rounds to go until the end of the season, Hoffenheim continues to vie for a spot in the Conference League. Currently, Pellègrino Matarazzo's team sits in ninth place, trailing Freiburg, who holds seventh place, by just one point. Therefore, Hoffenheim maintains excellent prospects for entering European competitions. In the previous round, Hoffenheim unexpectedly lost away to Bochum with a score of 2-3. Hoffenheim faltered at the start of the match, trailing 0-3, but nearly managed to make a comeback. Prior to that, there was a notable victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach with a score of 4-3, a defeat against Mainz 1-4, and a victory against Augsburg 3-1.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig has nearly achieved its primary objective for the season. The "Bulls" approach this match in fourth place, five points ahead of Borussia Dortmund. However, fifth place at the end of the season will likely still secure Champions League qualification due to Germany's high seasonal coefficient ranking in UEFA's coefficient table. In the previous round, RB Leipzig defeated Dortmund 4-1, dominating most of the match. Marco Rose's team has won 7 out of the last 8 matches, with the last defeat dating back to February 24th, in an away match against Bayern Munich.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • RB Leipzig has won five consecutive matches against Hoffenheim.
  • In 17 matches between these teams, Hoffenheim has only three victories compared to Leipzig's 11.
  • The last time Hoffenheim defeated Leipzig was in November 2021.

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction

Lately, Hoffenheim's matches have provided us with plenty of goals, and RB Leipzig is one of the most attacking teams in Europe. My bet is Over 3.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins