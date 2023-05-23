Ukrainian Zinchenko entered the top 25 best players in the Premier League

Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays for Arsenal in London, has been included in the top 25 best players of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season, according to FourFourTwo magazine.

The top 25 strongest players of the EPL season are as follows:

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

2. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

5. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

6. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

7. Casemiro (Manchester United)

8. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

9. Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

10. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

11. Rodri (Manchester City)

12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

13. Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United)

14. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

15. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle)

16. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

17. Joelinton (Newcastle)

18. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

19. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

20. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

21. Sven Botman (Newcastle)

22. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

23. Nick Pope (Newcastle)

24. James Maddison (Leicester)

25. Declan Rice (West Ham)

