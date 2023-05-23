Spalletti announces his departure from Napoli

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti plans to leave the team at the end of the current season.

According to Il Mattino, the experienced coach wants to take a sabbatical in the summer.

He has already informed his team about the decision.

The specialist plans to rest for one season and only after that consider new offers from other clubs.

Recall that Spalletti led Napoli to the Italian championship for the first time in 33 years.