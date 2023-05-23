"Real Sociedad" secured a victory in a home match of La Liga

In the 36th round of the Spanish championship, "Real Sociedad" secured a 1-0 victory over "Almería" in their home match.

The only goal was scored by Takefusa Kubo towards the end of the first half. The visitors played with ten men from the 36th minute due to the expulsion of Luis Suárez.

With 68 points, "Real Sociedad" occupies the fourth position in the La Liga standings. "Almería" remains in 15th place with 39 points.

"Real Sociedad" - "Almería" - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Kubo, 45 - 1:0

"Real Sociedad": Remiro, Gorosabel (Elustondo, 82), Le Normand, Pacheco, Munoz, Kubo, Silva (Mendes, 20), Merino, Zubimendi, Fernandes (Serlot, 61), Oyarzabal (Barrenetxea, 62).

"Almería": Fernando, Eli, Babic, Akheme, Portillo (Diego Souza, 57), De la Osa (Embarba, 82), Puchmal (Ramazani, 68), Samu Costa (Eguaras, 46), Poso, Lazaro (Robertone, 57), Suarez.

Red card: Suarez (36).

Don't miss: Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer.