Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nasr intends to change club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The source states that he is disappointed with the level of sporting infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo's representatives have already started searching for a new club for him in Europe.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 14 matches for Al-Nasr in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

