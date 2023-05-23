Details of Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nasr now revealed

Al-Nasr president Muhammad Al Muammar spoke about some of the nuances of cooperation with forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said the club has obtained commercial rights to the Portuguese player, which will be used after the end of the season and will affect the tourism industry and other areas.

Al Muammar also urged Al Nasr's players to perform as well as possible on the field, given the widespread broadcasting of matches.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nasra earlier this year and earns the club 200 million euros a year.