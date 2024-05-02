Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Win Philadelphia Sixers Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 3, Philadelphia Sixers - New York Knicks will meet in the NBA playoffs. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Philadelphia Sixers

Philadelphia suffered a little "shakeup" this season when they lost Embiid, who recovered in time for the playoffs. For the Sixers, the round of butt meetings turned out to be unsuccessful, the team lost twice on the road, which made them the underdog of the pair. Some kind of breakthrough was the fifth meeting, in which Philadelphia played away and managed to win an away victory in overtime with a score of 112:106, the hero of the meeting was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 46 points. Covington will not be on the floor, Embiid remains in doubt.

New York Knicks

This season, the Knicks showed themselves well in the regular season, now it's time to prove themselves on a new stage. The team was able to win the two starting home meetings, and then also won once away. New York in the fifth meeting could have ended the series, even led in the course of the match at home with a lead of 10 points, but in the end they missed the victory in the final seconds, and then lost in overtime.

The team still has the advantage in the series, at least the seventh meeting will be held in their arena, which is a considerable advantage. Five players will have to miss the upcoming battle.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Five games behind, the score is 3:2 in favor of the Knicks, nothing is still unclear in this pairing.

Philadelphia has 27 wins and 17 losses this season, including playoffs.

The Knicks are playing well on the road, with 24 wins and 19 losses.

Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks Prediction

From such a match should definitely expect intrigue, Philadelphia is encouraged by the latest success, and also plays at home, so it is considered a favorite according to bookmakers. Of course, the Knicks are capable of ending the series now, not to bring everything to the seventh decisive battle. We will risk betting on a clean win for the hosts of the parquet.