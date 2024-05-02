RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction Photo: https://www.postingandtoasting.com/ Author unknown
Philadelphia Sixers Philadelphia Sixers
NBA Today, 21:00 Philadelphia Sixers - New York Knicks
Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
New York Knicks New York Knicks
Prediction on game Win Philadelphia Sixers
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On May 3, Philadelphia Sixers - New York Knicks will meet in the NBA playoffs. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Philadelphia Sixers

Philadelphia suffered a little "shakeup" this season when they lost Embiid, who recovered in time for the playoffs. For the Sixers, the round of butt meetings turned out to be unsuccessful, the team lost twice on the road, which made them the underdog of the pair. Some kind of breakthrough was the fifth meeting, in which Philadelphia played away and managed to win an away victory in overtime with a score of 112:106, the hero of the meeting was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 46 points. Covington will not be on the floor, Embiid remains in doubt.

New York Knicks

This season, the Knicks showed themselves well in the regular season, now it's time to prove themselves on a new stage. The team was able to win the two starting home meetings, and then also won once away. New York in the fifth meeting could have ended the series, even led in the course of the match at home with a lead of 10 points, but in the end they missed the victory in the final seconds, and then lost in overtime.

The team still has the advantage in the series, at least the seventh meeting will be held in their arena, which is a considerable advantage. Five players will have to miss the upcoming battle.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Five games behind, the score is 3:2 in favor of the Knicks, nothing is still unclear in this pairing.
  • Philadelphia has 27 wins and 17 losses this season, including playoffs.
  • The Knicks are playing well on the road, with 24 wins and 19 losses.

Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks Prediction

From such a match should definitely expect intrigue, Philadelphia is encouraged by the latest success, and also plays at home, so it is considered a favorite according to bookmakers. Of course, the Knicks are capable of ending the series now, not to bring everything to the seventh decisive battle. We will risk betting on a clean win for the hosts of the parquet.

Prediction on game Win Philadelphia Sixers
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction J. League Japan 03 may 2024, 06:00 Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Nagoya Grampus Odds: 1.42 Vissel Kobe Recommended MelBet
Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 03 may 2024, 11:00 Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Al-Taawoun Odds: 1.42 Al-Hilal Bet now MelBet
ZED FC vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2024, 12:00 ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 ZED FC Odds: 1.6 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now 1xBet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Baladiyat ElMahalla SC prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2024, 12:00 Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 Baladiyat ElMahalla SC Recommended 1xBet
Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2024, 12:30 Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Fortuna Duesseldorf Odds: 1.61 Nuernberg Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:01 Bayer beat Roma and extended their incredible streak without defeat Football news Today, 16:50 Marseille and Atalanta exchanged goals in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final Basketball news Today, 16:45 EuroLeague playoffs: schedule, results, and tournament bracket Hockey news Today, 16:39 2024 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:33 Champions League further away from Spurs. Chelsea convincingly dealt with Tottenham Football news Today, 16:07 Mourinho rejects offers in anticipation of one particular top club Football news Today, 16:05 Gallagher leads the Premier League in a significant metric Tennis news Today, 15:39 Medvedev is out of the Madrid Masters due to injury Football news Today, 15:38 AC Milan has definitively decided to dismiss Pioli. A contender for the coach already identified Football news Today, 15:07 Chelsea supporters dedicated a colossal banner to the club's homegrown player
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Hamburg vs St. Pauli prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Ankaragucu vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Besiktas vs Rizespor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024