"Girona", the team of Tsygankov, did not win their away match in La Liga

In the 36th round match of the Spanish championship, Celta and Girona played to a 1-1 draw.

Carlos Pérez opened the scoring at the end of the first half, but Christian Stuani equalized in the 59th minute. Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov played the entire match for the away team and earned a penalty.

With 49 points, Girona climbed to the 8th position in the La Liga standings, while Celta, with 40 points, sits in 15th place.

Celta Girona - 1-1 (1-0)

Goals: Pérez 42' - 1-0, Stuani 59' (penalty) - 1-1

Celta: Villar, Mallo, Núñez, Aidoo, Galán, Tapia, Óscar Rodríguez, Veiga (Aspas 81'), Carlos Pérez, Larsen (Seferovic 81'), Rodriguez (Servià 71').

Girona: Gassaniga, Juan Couthino (Errera 54'), Martínez, Espinosa, Bueno (Calavera 54'), Miguel Gutiérrez, Fernandes (Roca 74'), Roméo, Martín (Artero 34'), Tsygankov, Stuani (Castellanos 74').

