EN RU
Main News "Girona", the team of Tsygankov, did not win their away match in La Liga

"Girona", the team of Tsygankov, did not win their away match in La Liga

Football news Today, 15:42
"Girona", the team of Tsygankov, did not win their away match in La Liga Photo: Girona Twitter/Author Unknown

In the 36th round match of the Spanish championship, Celta and Girona played to a 1-1 draw.

Carlos Pérez opened the scoring at the end of the first half, but Christian Stuani equalized in the 59th minute. Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov played the entire match for the away team and earned a penalty.

With 49 points, Girona climbed to the 8th position in the La Liga standings, while Celta, with 40 points, sits in 15th place.

Celta Girona - 1-1 (1-0)
Goals: Pérez 42' - 1-0, Stuani 59' (penalty) - 1-1

Celta: Villar, Mallo, Núñez, Aidoo, Galán, Tapia, Óscar Rodríguez, Veiga (Aspas 81'), Carlos Pérez, Larsen (Seferovic 81'), Rodriguez (Servià 71').

Girona: Gassaniga, Juan Couthino (Errera 54'), Martínez, Espinosa, Bueno (Calavera 54'), Miguel Gutiérrez, Fernandes (Roca 74'), Roméo, Martín (Artero 34'), Tsygankov, Stuani (Castellanos 74').

Don't miss: "Barcelona" may lose a key defender.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Celta Vigo Girona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer Football news Today, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Neymar could move to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
"Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 14:45 Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news 21 may 2023, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:55 "Atletico Madrid" and "Inter Milan" have made offers to the forward of the French national team Football news Today, 15:42 "Girona", the team of Tsygankov, did not win their away match in La Liga Football news Today, 15:15 Ukrainian Zinchenko entered the top 25 best players in the Premier League Football news Today, 14:55 FC Barcelona may lose their key defender Football news Today, 14:42 AC Milan is considering parting ways with a well-known forward Football news Today, 14:30 Mourinho has reacted to Juventus point deduction Football news Today, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer Football news Today, 10:52 Arsenal extends contract with the club's top star Football news Today, 09:34 Spalletti announces his departure from Napoli Football news Today, 09:00 Brighton leader decides to change teams
Sport Predictions
Football 24 may 2023 Elche vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on May 24, 202 Football 24 may 2023 Villarreal vs Cadiz predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football 24 may 2023 Espanyol vs Atlético predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football 24 may 2023 Betis vs Getafe predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023