FC Barcelona may lose their key defender

Football news Today, 14:55
FC Barcelona may lose their key defender Photo: Instagram Jules Kunde / Author unknown

French defender Jules Koundé of Barcelona may leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Tony Juanmarti from Relevo.

According to the source, the player is unhappy with being used as a right-back instead of playing in the center. Barcelona values the player at 80 million euros.

In the current season, 24-year-old Koundé has played 38 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
