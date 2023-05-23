Arsenal extends contract with the club's top star

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the team.

According to reputable insider Fabrizio Romano, the club negotiated an extension with the 21-year-old player back in February, and Saka has now officially signed an employment agreement.

The young Englishman played 178 games for Arsenal, scoring 37 goals and giving 40 assists.

The club will officially announce the extension of the contract with the midfielder in the near future.