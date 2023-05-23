Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.

In the 27th round match of the Saudi Arabian championship, Al-Nassr emerged victorious against Al-Shabab with a score of 3-2 at their home stadium.

The hosts secured the victory with goals from Talisca, Abdurrahman Garib, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Christian Guanca scored a brace for the visitors.

With 63 points, Al-Nassr occupies the second position in the championship's standings, while Al-Shabab remains in third place with 53 points.

Al-Nassr - Al-Shabab: 3-2 (1-2)

Goals: Guanca, 25 (penalty) - 0-1, Guanca, 40 - 0-2, Talisca, 44 - 1-2, Garib, 51 - 2-2, Ronaldo, 59 - 3-2

Al-Nassr: Rossi, Al-Ghanam, Alvaro Gonzalez, Al-Avajami (Al-Amri, 80), Konan, Luis Gustavo, Al-Haybari, Al-Hassan (Al-Naji, 67), Talisca, Garib (Bousshal, 80), Ronaldo.

