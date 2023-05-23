EN RU
Main News Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.

Football news Today, 16:32
Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship Фото: твіттер "Аль-Насра"/Автор невідомий

In the 27th round match of the Saudi Arabian championship, Al-Nassr emerged victorious against Al-Shabab with a score of 3-2 at their home stadium.

The hosts secured the victory with goals from Talisca, Abdurrahman Garib, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Christian Guanca scored a brace for the visitors.

With 63 points, Al-Nassr occupies the second position in the championship's standings, while Al-Shabab remains in third place with 53 points.

Al-Nassr - Al-Shabab: 3-2 (1-2)
Goals: Guanca, 25 (penalty) - 0-1, Guanca, 40 - 0-2, Talisca, 44 - 1-2, Garib, 51 - 2-2, Ronaldo, 59 - 3-2

Al-Nassr: Rossi, Al-Ghanam, Alvaro Gonzalez, Al-Avajami (Al-Amri, 80), Konan, Luis Gustavo, Al-Haybari, Al-Hassan (Al-Naji, 67), Talisca, Garib (Bousshal, 80), Ronaldo.

Don't miss: Ronaldo wants to leave club.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Al Shabab Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer Football news Today, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Neymar could move to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
"Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 14:45 Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news 21 may 2023, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 Breaking news of the day: May 23 Football news Today, 16:43 "Al-Ittihad" defeated the underdog and pulled away from Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship. Football news Today, 16:15 The expected duration of Neymar's recovery has been announced Football news Today, 15:55 "Atletico Madrid" and "Inter Milan" have made offers to the forward of the French national team Football news Today, 15:42 "Girona", the team of Tsygankov, did not win their away match in La Liga Football news Today, 15:30 "Real Sociedad" secured a victory in a home match of La Liga Football news Today, 15:15 Ukrainian Zinchenko entered the top 25 best players in the Premier League Football news Today, 14:55 FC Barcelona may lose their key defender Football news Today, 14:42 AC Milan is considering parting ways with a well-known forward
Sport Predictions
Football 24 may 2023 Elche vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on May 24, 202 Football 24 may 2023 Villarreal vs Cadiz predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football 24 may 2023 Espanyol vs Atlético predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023 Football 24 may 2023 Betis vs Getafe predictions and betting tips on May 24, 2023