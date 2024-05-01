RU RU
Abha vs Al Ittihad prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Pro League Saudi Arabia 03 may 2024, 14:00 Abha - Al-Ittihad
Saudi Arabia, Abha, Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
On Friday, May 3rd, Al Ittihad will play away against Abha in the 30th round match of the Saudi Pro League. The match will kick off at 20:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Abha

As expected at the start of the season, Abha is fighting to avoid relegation in the Pro League. Currently, Pitso Mosimane's team occupies the penultimate 17th place. However, the situation for Abha is not catastrophic as they are only three points behind the 15th-placed team. There are still 5 rounds ahead, providing time to improve their position. However, in the previous round, Abha suffered a 0-4 defeat away to their direct competitor Al-Ahddad, and before that, they were defeated 0-5 by Al-Shabab. Just recently, Abha also lost 0-8 to Al-Nassr. These results indicate a very weak defensive performance by this team.

Al Ittihad

The reigning champions of Saudi Arabia have had a disappointing season. Al Ittihad's last hope for a trophy was the King's Cup, but in the semifinals, Marcelo Gallardo's team lost to Al Hilal with a score of 1-2, despite playing with an extra man from the 42nd minute. In the Pro League, Al Ittihad is currently in 5th place and is fighting for a top-3 finish. They are only two points behind Al Ahli. However, these are not the results the club expected when they signed Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho last summer. In the previous round of the Pro League, Al Ittihad lost 1-3 to Al-Shabab but previously defeated Al Hazm 3-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 13th round of this season, Al Ittihad defeated Abha 4-2.
  • Al Ittihad has won 6 matches in a row against Abha.
  • In 14 matches between these teams, Abha has only secured 3 victories, while Al Ittihad has won 11 times.

Abha vs Al Ittihad prediction

Abha is in very poor form, and Al-Ittihad cannot afford to drop points. My bet is on the away team to win.

