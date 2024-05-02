Bayer beat Roma and extended their incredible streak without defeat

Bayer Leverkusen convincingly defeated Roma 2-0 away in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Right from the start, Bayer seized control and created numerous opportunities. This paid off in the 28th minute when Florian Wirtz left no chance for the goalkeeper after a shot from Alex Grimaldo.

Despite missing several excellent chances afterward, Bayer seemed poised to punish Roma. However, the Romans struggled to generate much in attack.

Ultimately, the new champions of Germany scored a second goal. Josip Stanisic set up Robert Andrich, who fired a shot from outside the penalty area straight into the top corner past Mile Svilar.

Thus, Bayer extended their incredible unbeaten run this season in all competitions to 47 matches.

The return leg in Leverkusen will take place next Thursday, May 9th.

Europa League. Semi-final. First leg

Roma - Bayer Leverkusen 0:2

Goals: Wirtz, 28’, Andrich, 73’