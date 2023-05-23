"Al-Ittihad" defeated the underdog and pulled away from Ronaldo's club

In the 27th round of the Saudi Arabian championship, "Al-Ittihad" secured a home victory over "Al-Batin" with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored by Romarinho in the early stages.

With 66 points, "Al-Ittihad" is currently leading the Saudi Arabian championship standings, holding a three-point lead over second-placed "Al-Nassr," the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays. "Al-Batin" remains in the last 16th position with 19 points.

"Al-Ittihad" - "Al-Batin" - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Romarinho, 9 - 1:0

