AC Milan has definitively decided to dismiss Pioli. A contender for the coach already identified

AC Milan has made the final decision to part ways with Stefano Pioli as head coach at the end of the season, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

A potential replacement for the coaching position has already emerged. According to sources, Napoli is keen to hire Pioli and has prepared a contract for him until 2026.

Earlier reports indicated that Napoli had reached an agreement with former Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Italian national team coach Antonio Conte.

It is worth noting that Milan has already identified a list of potential successors to Pioli. Among the candidates mentioned are Christophe Galtier from Al-Duhail, Marcelo Gallardo from Al-Ittihad, as well as Julen Lopetegui and Paulo Fonseca from Lille.

AC Milan currently occupies the second position in the Serie A table and has already secured a place in the Champions League for the next season. Napoli, on the other hand, is positioned ninth.