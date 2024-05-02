Champions League further away from Spurs. Chelsea convincingly dealt with Tottenham

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea hosted Tottenham in a rescheduled match of the 26th round of the Premier League.

In the 24th minute, the Pensioners took the lead. Trevoh Chalobah finished a pass from Conor Gallagher. Tottenham failed to capitalize on their chances.

Chelsea found the net again in the second half. Palmer's shot from a free kick hit the crossbar, and Nicholas Jackson was precise with the rebound. The result: a comfortable 2:0 victory for the Blues.

With 51 points, Chelsea sits in eighth place in the table. Tottenham is in fifth position, trailing Aston Villa by seven points, having played one game fewer. The race for the top four now heavily depends on Villa's performance.

Premier League, 26th round

Chelsea - Tottenham 2:0

Goals: Chalobah, 24, Jackson, 72