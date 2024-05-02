EuroLeague playoffs: schedule, results, and tournament bracket
Basketball news Today, 16:45
Photo: twitter.com/EuroLeague
On Thursday, May 2nd, the EuroLeague playoffs continued with two matches.
Olympiacos confidently defeated Barcelona (the score in the series became 2-2). Maccabi Tel Aviv lost on home court to Panathinaikos (the score in the series also 2-2).
Please note that the matches are scheduled according to Central European Time.
Playoffs, Quarterfinals (best-of-three series)
Fourth games in the series
- Olympiacos - Barcelona 92:58
- Maccabi Tel Aviv - Panathinaikos 88:95
Just a reminder, the finalists of the EuroLeague Final Four will be determined based on the results of the best-of-five series. So far, Real Madrid has secured their spot in the Final Four.
