EuroLeague playoffs: schedule, results, and tournament bracket

On Thursday, May 2nd, the EuroLeague playoffs continued with two matches.

Olympiacos confidently defeated Barcelona (the score in the series became 2-2). Maccabi Tel Aviv lost on home court to Panathinaikos (the score in the series also 2-2).

Please note that the matches are scheduled according to Central European Time.

Playoffs, Quarterfinals (best-of-three series)

Fourth games in the series

Olympiacos - Barcelona 92:58

- Barcelona 92:58 Maccabi Tel Aviv - Panathinaikos 88:95

Just a reminder, the finalists of the EuroLeague Final Four will be determined based on the results of the best-of-five series. So far, Real Madrid has secured their spot in the Final Four.