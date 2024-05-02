RU RU
Main Predictions Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Nuernberg prediction Photo: https://www.si.com/ Author unknown
Fortuna Duesseldorf Fortuna Duesseldorf
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2024, 12:30 Fortuna Duesseldorf - Nuernberg
-
- : -
Germany, Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
Nuernberg Nuernberg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf - Nuremberg will meet in the second German division. Argumented prediction for this confrontation prepared by experts Dailysports.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

The current season is going well for Fortuna Düsseldorf, the team goes third in the championship, and this is the zone of transition matches. Since the gap from the fourth place is 4 points, and the gap from the second line is five points, there is a good chance to stay in their position. In other words, the team can get a chance to break into the elite, will need to play with the 16th club of the Bundesliga.

In the last round Fortuna played 1:1 away against Schalke, than interrupted a nice series of four consecutive victories. The team played well in the German Cup, managing to reach the semifinals of the tournament, and there without a chance lost to Bayer with a score of 0:4 away.

Nuremberg

Nurnberg has nothing to boast about this season, the team occupies the 13th line in the championship, while the gap from the danger zone is 5 points, so the club must keep its place in the division. In the last round was a home deserved defeat from Karlsruhe with a score of 0:1, this failure was the fourth in a row, during this time even failed to score once.

It seems that the players of Nuremberg decided to go on vacation earlier than established by the regulations, so run the championship can not, because you can seriously pay for such a thing. There are doubts that the team will be able to break the series of failures in the upcoming battle.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • In the face-to-face battle of the first round there was no intrigue, Fortuna won an away defeat with a score of 5:0.
  • Fortuna Düsseldorf have won the last four matches on their field.
  • Nurnberg have 5 wins, 7 losses and three draws on the road.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nuremberg Prediction

In this confrontation, the hosts are listed as favorites, in favor of Fortuna not only the factor of their arena, but also a higher place in the standings, as well as the best form. Nuremberg will try to impose the struggle to one of the leaders, because the place in the division is not yet guaranteed. We suggest betting on Fortuna Düsseldorf victory with -1 goal.

