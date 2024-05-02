Medvedev is out of the Madrid Masters due to injury

The world's fourth-ranked tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, exited the Madrid Masters at the quarter-final stage.

The player, who does not represent any country at the tournament, was unable to finish his match against Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka (ATP No. 31). Medvedev lost the first set 4-6 and subsequently withdrew from the game due to hip pain.

Hopefully see you on court very soon Daniil ❤️@jirilehecka advances to his first ever Masters 1000 semi-final as Medvedev is forced to retire due to injury@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/ApBJTDk3Ix — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 2, 2024

Earlier, the second-ranked player in the world, Jannik Sinner, also withdrew from the Masters due to injury.

Thus, both semi-final pairs for the Madrid Masters have been determined.

Taylor Fritz (USA) - Andrey Rublev (neutral)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) - Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

Both semi-finals will take place tomorrow, May 3rd.