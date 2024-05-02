Chelsea supporters dedicated a colossal banner to the club's homegrown player

Today, Chelsea is playing against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in a rescheduled match from the 26th round of the English Premier League.

Prior to the match, Chelsea fans dedicated a massive banner to honor the club's academy product and vice-captain, Conor Gallagher. Above a large image of the midfielder, they wrote the text "Chelsea since birth."

🔵🏟️ Chelsea fans with a tifo dedicated to Conor Gallagher, which reads 'Chelsea since birth'. pic.twitter.com/MQ27sNange — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 2, 2024

Presumably, this gesture from Chelsea fans signals to both the club and the player that they are against his departure in the summer. There have been numerous rumors about interest in Gallagher from Newcastle and Tottenham.

In 33 matches this season, Gallagher has scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists.

Previously, this Chelsea academy graduate had loan spells at Charlton, Swansea City, West Bromwich, and Crystal Palace. His contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2025.