Bohemian vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In Friday's match, May 3rd, in the 13th round of the Irish Premier League, Bohemian will play at home against Shamrock Rovers. The match will kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Bohemians

After 12 rounds, Bohemian has collected 19 points, placing them fourth in the Irish Premier League. The "Gypsies" trail Derry City, in third place, by three points but have one game in hand. Bohemian is considered one of the main contenders for European qualification, but the previous round turned into a surprise as they suffered a 0-2 defeat against Dundalk, who currently holds the last position. However, before that, Bohemian had a streak of three consecutive victories.

Shamrock Rovers

The champions of Ireland for the past four years had a somewhat shaky start to the current season. Shamrock Rovers enter this match in second place, with the surprising Shelbourne leading by two points. After their initial setbacks, the green-and-whites quickly turned things around. In the previous round, Shamrock Rovers crushed Drogheda United with a score of 4-0, following two consecutive draws: 1-1 against Galway United and 0-0 against Shelbourne.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 7th round of this season, Shamrock Rovers defeated Bohemian 3-1.

Bohemian has not defeated Shamrock Rovers since November 2021.

Bohemian vs Shamrock Rovers prediction

Shamrock Rovers are the favorites, but keeping a clean sheet will be difficult. My bet is Both Teams to Score.