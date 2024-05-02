Gallagher leads the Premier League in a significant metric

Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a rescheduled match of the 26th round of the English Premier League.

In the 24th minute, the "Pensioners" took the lead. Trevoh Chalobah neatly finished off a pass from Conor Gallagher.

For the midfielder of the "Blues", this marks his fourth assist in matches against the Premier League's 'big six' teams. He currently leads all players in the league in this metric.

No player has provided more assists vs. the 'Big Six' in the Premier League this season than Conor Gallagher:



🅰️ vs. Arsenal (H)

🅰️ vs. Tottenham (A)

🅰️ vs. Man City (H)

🅰️ vs. Tottenham (H)



Three of them have come at Stamford Bridge. #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/tJHtNzc4bN — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 2, 2024

The Englishman provided assists in matches against Arsenal, Manchester City, and in the first encounter against Spurs.

In the current APL season, Conor has scored 4 goals and given 8 assists in 33 games in all competitions.