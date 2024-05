Галлахер лидирует в Премьер-лиге по важному показателю

No player has provided more assists vs. the 'Big Six' in the Premier League this season than Conor Gallagher:



🅰️ vs. Arsenal (H)

🅰️ vs. Tottenham (A)

🅰️ vs. Man City (H)

🅰️ vs. Tottenham (H)



Three of them have come at Stamford Bridge. #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/tJHtNzc4bN

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 2, 2024