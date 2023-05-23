Manchester United turned down the transfer of the most expensive player in history

ESPN insider Mark Ogden has not confirmed the rumors that Manchester United has started transfer talks for PSG striker Neymar.

This information was previously published by the publication L'Équipe.

Ogden said that Manchester United is not negotiating for Neymar and does not intend to do so in the near future.

Neymar, 31, has a contract with his club until 2027.

In the current season of the French Ligue 1, the Brazilian played 20 matches in which he recorded to his account 13 goals and 11 goal assists.