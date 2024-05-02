Hamburg vs St. Pauli prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Win Hamburger SV Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Two matches are scheduled for Friday in the second Bundesliga, more interesting looks the poster Hamburg - St. Pauli. Prediction for the match of the mentioned teams prepared by Dailysports experts.

Hamburg

“Dinosaurs” dream of returning to the Bundesliga, but it will be difficult to achieve this goal in the current season. Although the team occupies a solid fourth place, but the gap from the top-3 is four points, and they need to win back this handicap in just three rounds. In the last round managed to confidently defeat away motivated Braunschweig with a score of 4:0.

The team as a whole is in good shape, as it suffered only one defeat in the last five confrontations. Since there are still chances for promotion, they should fight to the last, waiting for the misfires of their rivals.

St. Pauli

The championship is going very well for St. Pauli, who are five minutes away from the elite. The club is leading the league with 7 points from third place, which means that one win in three games is enough to qualify directly for the Bundesliga. In the last round managed to beat on their field Hansa with a score of 1:0, this allowed to regain the lead, as the competitor stumbled. The mentioned victory was the second in a row, the players are already in excited anticipation, because the goal is very close, the main thing is not to believe in its achievement ahead of time.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

The battle of these teams in the first round was interesting, St. Pauli led 2:0 by the middle of the first half, but Hamburg turned things around in the second half, eventually 2:2.

In the last five face-to-face meetings invariably scored at least three goals.

Hamburg has never played a draw on their field in the current match, 10 wins and 5 losses.

Hamburg vs St. Pauli Prediction

Without any doubt, this is the central battle of the 32nd round, after all, between themselves will play teams from the first quartet. There is no favorite in this pair, if you believe the quotes, Hamburg plays at home, and St. Pauli is the leader, which is not going to concede. The teams are able to show effective soccer again, we bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.