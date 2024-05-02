Mourinho rejects offers in anticipation of one particular top club

Legendary José Mourinho is planning to return to coaching soon but is not rushing to accept the first lucrative offer.

According to Bild, the Portuguese coach has recently turned down several offers from Europe and Saudi Arabia because he is waiting for Bayern Munich to approach him.

However, the likelihood of Bayern inviting Mourinho is extremely low due to his style of football and public behavior.

After Ralph Rangnick's unexpected rejection, Bayern is considering various options, including former head coach Hans-Dieter Flick.

In reminder, Bayern lost the Bundesliga title race to Bayer Leverkusen. In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Thomas Tuchel's team played 2-2 against Real Madrid.

José Mourinho has been without a job since his departure from Roma earlier this year.