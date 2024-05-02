Marseille and Atalanta exchanged goals in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final

Marseille and Atalanta clashed in the inaugural UEFA Europa League semi-final match.

Both teams engaged in a balanced and mutually attacking first half, a reflection evident on the scoreboard of the Velodrome Stadium.

The adversaries traded goals within a span of 10 minutes. Initially, Gianluca Scamacca broke the deadlock following a precise pass from Teun Koopmeiners. The Olympians swiftly responded through a well-placed strike from Chancel Mbemba.

In the second half, the teams adopted a more cautious approach, resulting in fewer goal-scoring opportunities. As expected, the spectators witnessed a scarcity of goals in the latter period of the game.

The return leg will be held in Bergamo on the ensuing Thursday, May 9.

UEFA Europa League

Semi-final, 1st leg

Marseille - Atalanta - 1:1

Goals: Mbemba, 20 - Scamacca, 11