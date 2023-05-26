Breaking news of the day: May 26
Football news Today, 16:55
DailySPORTS summarizes the day and highlights the main news that occurred on May 26.
Former Barcelona player arrested in Brazil.
"Napoli" has decided on Luciano Spalletti's replacement.
It has been revealed who will represent the English Premier League in the Champions League next season.
PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has decided to leave the club.
Real Madrid has identified its main target in the transfer market.
Barcelona has determined the future of Ousmane Dembele.
"AC Milan" shows interest in a Georgian forward.
Midfielder Marco Asensio has given Real Madrid a final answer regarding contract extension.
Fans of Barcelona have chosen a new team captain.
That's all for today. Stay with us!
