Real Madrid has decided on its top transfer target

In the summer transfer window Real Madrid plans to solve the issue of acquiring a new forward.

The club understands that Karim Benzema is not getting younger and cannot always play at full strength due to injuries, and replacements for his position have been limited.

Journalist Matteo Moretto writes that the search for a forward will be one of the priority tasks of the "Royal" club for the coming summer.

At the same time, the source noted that Real Madrid does not plan to pay a lot of money for the transfer, so the chances of getting a star striker are extremely small.