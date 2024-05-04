Getafe wants to extend Greenwood's loan, but Man United insists on a permanent transfer

Manchester United is currently in negotiations with Getafe regarding the possibility of a second loan for Mason Greenwood. However, the club would prefer a permanent transfer, as reported by The Athletic.

Getafe is interested in extending Greenwood's loan for another year, considering his impressive performance this season. It is also reported that other La Liga clubs are interested in Greenwood. In light of this, Manchester is considering another loan option only if they do not receive a satisfactory permanent offer.

Greenwood's contract expires in 2025, but the "Red Devils" could extend it for another year according to the contract terms. However, Getafe remains hopeful and confident that they can outbid other La Liga teams for the player.