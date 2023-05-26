Marco Asensio has given a final answer to Real Madrid regarding the contract extension offer

Midfielder Marco Asensio of Real Madrid will leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Relevo.

The source reports that the player has made a final decision to decline the contract extension with the royal club. As a result, the midfielder will become a free agent and will be able to join a new club for free. It is expected that Asensio will leave Spain.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Asensio has played 50 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

