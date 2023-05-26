Who will replace Spalletti at Napoli

uciano Spalletti and Napoli are likely to end their partnership, as the coach himself wants to change the Italian championship to another tournament.

According to ITASportPress, Spalletti has already told the players that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

It is not yet clear who will replace the experienced specialist as Napoli coach.

The most likely candidate is Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano, who has led the team to two finals this season.