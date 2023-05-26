Who will represent the AFL in the Champions League in the new season

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 4-1 and now all four clubs who will represent England in the next season of the UEFA Champions League are known.

The list of participants of the prestigious tournament includes Champion of England Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.

With a round to the end of the championship, the gap between these teams from fifth place is already too big.

The fifth English club will definitely not get a quota of the UEFA Champions League, as in the final of the Europa League play between Italian Roma and Spanish Sevilla.