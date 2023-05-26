Verratti is determined to leave PSG

The agent of PSG midfielder Marco Verratti Rafael Pimenta told about his client's plans.

According to the representative of the player, he is going to return to Italy.

The agent confirmed that Verratti may leave his club after the end of the season.

Verratti played for Pescara in Italy.

The Italian's contract with PSG runs until 2026, but the player is also considering a move to Saudi's Al-Hilal.